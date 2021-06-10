Man found dead in pond at Sumter County country club identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office had identified the man who was found dead in a retention pond in a golf cart.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening at the Quixote Club Golf Course.
The body of 40-year-old Anastaeio Balerio Garcia was discovered in approximately 8 feet of water.
Officials are unsure how Garcia and the golf cart ended up in the pond, however, foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy for Garcia has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Coroner’s Office is assisting the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
