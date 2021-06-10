Charlotte police looking for 18-year-old believed to be kidnapped, in immediate danger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who is believed to have been kidnapped and may be in immediate danger.
CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help to find 18-year-old Jada Lanise Latimer.
On Wednesday around 11 a.m., officers responded to Albemarle Road for domestic disturbance call. After officers arrived, they learned that Latimer had been involved in an altercation with a male that was known to her.
Following this incident, officers have been unable to locate Latimer and believe she may be in immediate danger.
As a part of the continued investigation, detectives have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christopher Bailey and warrants for first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female have been issued for his arrest.
Latimer was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a t-shirt.
Bailey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt on his head. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.