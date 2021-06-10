Aiken woman released from the hospital after 8 months, greeted by loved ones and a proposal

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, 30-year-old Brittany Dick stepped out of a hospital for the first time in eight months. Some of you may have followed along with her journey on Facebook.
Her family says they’ve been taking it day by day sometimes minute by minute. And this afternoon she got a big surprise before heading home. It’s a moment eight months in the making. A moment Jim and Andie Dick can’t remember how many times they were told wouldn’t happen.
“Six to eight, maybe,” said Andie Dick, Brittany’s mom.
The moment their daughter Brittany got to leave the hospital for the first time since November.
“This is something that so many said would never happen but God’s been faithful,” said Andie.
In October, Brittany went to the hospital for stomach pains and breathing troubles. To this day the diagnosis is still murky. Just a few weeks later, doctors brought her family in to say their goodbyes.
“It’s a nightmare. It’s something that no parent should have to go through,” said Andie.
But Brittany beat the odds time and time again. Even when doctor’s told them to consider pulling the plug, Jim and Andie refused.
“He looked at me and he said you need to quit thinking like a mom and go back to your nursing and see what’s happening. And I told him the day that I quit thinking like a mom is the day my daughter will probably die. And I will never stop thinking like a mom,” said Andie.
That persistence paid off. Family, friends and doctors lined up outside Aiken Regional with balloons a red carpet and even a limo ride back home.
“It’s just been so hard these past eight months but I’m so thankful for Justin and my parents and his family and all my friends and the staff here at the rehab center. They’re just amazing,” said Brittany Dick.
And the woman who surprised doctors with her will to live was in for one more surprise from her boyfriend Justin.
“I love her with all my heart and I’m honored to be by her side,” said Justin Keane.
After so many months with so many sad tears, a day of happy tears was long overdue.
“I hope she knows in the bottom of her heart how much she is loved and how proud we are,” said Keane.
If she didn’t already she does now.
