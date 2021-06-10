For 4th straight week, SC sets new record low in unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest number of weekly initial unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday since the pandemic began.
That marks the fourth week in a row that the state recorded a new low in first-time claims since mid-March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In the week ending Saturday, the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,887 initial claims for unemployment, 85 claims fewer than the week before.
The previous week’s 1,972 claims marked the first time since the pandemic began that the total dropped below 2,000.
Spartanburg County reported the most new claims at 130. Allendale County was the only county in the state to report no claims.
Among Lowcountry counties, Berkeley County had the most at 75, followed by Charleston County’s 27 and Dorchester County’s 19.
For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $51.6 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.
Since the pandemic began, the state paid out more than $6.3 billion in benefits.
Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new initiative between SCDEW and the state’s technical college system to help train workers for new jobs.
Under the new partnership, unemployed South Carolina claimants will have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their area technical college in lieu of conducting a weekly job search. Upon enrolling in and attending a short-term training program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.
McMaster said South Carolina is “poised to really jump ahead” if we the state can get everyone trained for a wide variety of areas of employment.
There are currently approximately 82,000 open jobs available in the state, employment officials said.
