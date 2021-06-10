3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with a shooting that killed one person.
Joi Janae Hill, 38, and Jaquez Daquel Hill, 22, have both been charged with murder. Shanaya Jonnale Larkins, 33, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
On June 6, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 11000 block of Bethel Highway.
Upon arrival, they found Bryant Bowman who had been fatally shot.
On June 9, Joi, Jaquez, and Shanaya were taken into custody with assistance from the Manning Police Department.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-435-4414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
