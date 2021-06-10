11-year-old killed in gang-related shooting in Lexington County

BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after two children were shot in Lexington County, officials say.
According to officials, an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 700 block of Madera Road in Batesburg around 10:30 p.m..
Coroner Fisher says Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound. Fisher also says another child also sustained a gunshot wound and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Nearby neighbors say they heard three shots around 10:30 p.m..
“Deputies got to the scene about 10:40 after receiving reports of several shots fired,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening at the home where the two girls were shot. Batesburg-Leesville officers helped us secure the scene so we could start collecting evidence.”
Sheriff Koon says multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire.
“Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this,” Koon said. “Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related. We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”
Koon said anyone with information about potential suspects should contact Crimestoppers.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.