Where, when to watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ partial solar eclipse at sunrise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - You might want to set your alarm to wake up early Thursday morning.
People across the northern hemisphere will have the chance to experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun around sunrise.
Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun’s light in some areas.
The event is sometimes referred to as “Ring of Fire” partial eclipse because the moon is far enough away from Earth that the moon appears smaller than the sun in the sky, according to NASA.
NASA says since the moon does not block the entire view of the sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk. This creates what looks like a ring of fire around the moon.
In the U.S., a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Southeast, the Northeast and the Midwest and in northern Alaska, according to NASA.
In many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise.
