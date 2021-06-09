Sumter teen arrested for allegedly setting fire to home on Old Manning Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a residence on the 2500 block of Old Manning Road.
Mark Douglas Hodge Jr., 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree arson.
Officials say Hodge set a table on fire inside a home on May 29. The residence sustained heavy smoke damage, according to reports.
Hodge was taken into custody on May 30. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
His bond has been set at $250,000.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.