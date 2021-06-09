Sumter Co. man arrested, accused of choking pregnant woman

SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Mica Nelijah Sanders, 22, has been charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence.
According to reports, Sanders choked a pregnant woman during a verbal argument on May 27. Officials say the victim was treated at the scene.
Sanders was taken into custody on June 3. He was released from the Sumter CountySheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.
