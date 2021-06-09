State senators give DJJ leader a vote of no confidence

“The governor is sympathetic to the issues being raised by DJJ staff members today. Changes are being made. In the short term, a private security firm will provide 40 guards to address DJJ staffing shortages. Thanks to the $4.5 million that the General Assembly has put in this year’s budget, every Juvenile Corrections Officer at DJJ will receive a raise next month, and every Juvenile Corrections Officer will be paid every penny they have earned working overtime. This includes paying them instead of using comp time. DJJ will use that funding to raise the salaries of JCOs to the same amount their counterparts make at the Department of Corrections. Right now DJJ JCOs make up to $3,000 less than COs at SCDC. In addition, we are instituting a $7,500 signing bonus to address the high turnover rate among entry-level JCOs. As well as a $1,000 referral bonus for every new JCO hire.