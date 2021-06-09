Troopers looking for car in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are on the hunt for a driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist in Sumter County and left the victim to die.
The crash happened May 10 around 10:45 p.m. on US 521 near Charles Jackson Street, South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
According to reports, 59-year-old Patrick “Tommy” Drake was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a Ford Mustang.
“This bicyclist wasn’t located until the next morning when a passing motorist saw the bicycle in the ditch and the person in the roadway,” Trooper David Jones said. “That’s when they came and found the operator of the bicycle deceased.”
A cross now marks the spot where Drake was killed.
Officials say the driver fled the scene and traveled north towards US 521 and the Dalzell Grocery market.
Investigators initially believed the vehicle involved was a Raptor truck but announced Wednesday it was a Ford Mustang with a custom-made “Raptor” grill.
The Mustang is described as burgundy or dark red. It was built between 2009 and 2014 and may have damage to the driver’s side headlight.
Troopers are asking automotive shops that may have done work on a Mustang fitting the description to contact authorities.
Highway Patrol has also printed a list of all the Ford Mustangs in the area and is in the process of inspecting each one.
“Although it’s been a month we’re not going to slow down,” Jones said. “We’re going to continue working until we find peace for his family.”
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the driver is urged to contact Highway Patrol at 1-803-896-9621 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
