Sanders named Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina pitcher Will Sanders was named a Freshmen All-American by Colligiate Baseball on Wednesday.
Sanders was also named to the Freshmen All-SEC team.
The right-handed pitcher was 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched with only 11 walks.
Sanders is the first Gamecock to achive this honor since Brett Kerry did in 2019.
The Gamecocks ended the 2021 season with a 34-23 overall record and went 16-14 in SEC play.
Sanders and the Gamecocks hosted the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional -- where they would be eliminated by Virginia.
