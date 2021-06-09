Que Rico Community Cookbook: stuffed Honduran pastelitos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stuffed Honduran pastelitos, inspired by a recipe from the Que Rico Community Cookbook, got cooked during Wednesday’s Midday show!
Geltrudis Cabrera Wells, the Hispanic and Latino outreach coordinator at the Richland Library and Mayte Velasco Nicolas, the Hispanic & Latino services coordinator joined the show to talk about the culture inside the online recipe book.
People in the community are able to share recipes for the Que Rico community cookbook. The cookbook comes in both English and Spanish.
The link for the ingredients and directions for the pastelitos on Richland Library’s website.
