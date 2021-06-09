Police search for missing 13-year-old in Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Calhoun County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Miyah White was last seen on Tuesday, June 8 in St. Matthews, SC.
Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.
If you know of Miyah’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or 803-874-2741.
