Man found dead in pond at Sumter County country club, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Hispanic man was found dead in a retention pond in a golf cart on Wednesday.
The incident occured at Quixote Club in Sumter County.
The man is not identified and did not have an ID, officials say.
There is no information on how the man and golf cart ended up in the water.
Officials say foul play is not suspected.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office confirmed an autopsy is scheduled on Friday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
