Intertape Polymer Group Inc. expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investment of more than $20 million is expected to create approximately 135 new jobs over the next five years in Richland County.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc., a packaging and protective solutions company that supplies to resellers and a diverse group of commercial end users, announced plans on Wednesday to expand operations in Richland County.
“This represents an exciting milestone for our operation in Richland County,” said IPG Vice President of Operations Shane Betts. “The successes we have seen in recent years are fueled by the skilled and engaged labor force available to IPG in the surrounding community. The expansion of our facility is driven by both new and existing business for IPG and will foster further engagement with our state and local leaders to complete the project and deliver jobs to the local community.”
Founded in 1981, IPG is a recognized leader in the development, manufacturing and sale of a variety of paper and film-based, pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; stretch and shrink films; protective packaging; woven and non-woven coated products; and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.
“It’s always exciting to see an existing company find success and continue to invest in our state and people,” said Gov. Henry McMaster “IPG’s expansion, and the approximately 135 jobs it will create in Richland County, speaks volumes of our business-friendly environment and the world-class workforce present in our state.”
Located at 1091 Carolina Pines Drive in Blythewood, IPG’s investment will expand the company’s current facility and curbside recyclable paper mailer operations.
The expansion is expected to be completed over the next five years. Individuals interested in joining the IPG team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with costs related to the project.
