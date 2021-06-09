Columbia house fire leaves firefighter injured, streets closed, crews say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning that left one firefighter injured and streets closed.
The fire took place on Niblick Court near Bachman Road in West Columbia at 10:30 a.m.
Crews said upon arrival there was smoke and heavy fire seen from the back of the property.
There were no civilian injuries but the house did suffer interior damage, crews said.
The fire has been put out, but streets remained closed.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.