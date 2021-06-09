First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more scattered showers & storms, even for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our summer-like pattern of showers and storms continues.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
· Our daily chance of showers and storms continues into Thursday and Friday.
· Storm chances are around 30% on Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· The chance for scattered afternoon and evening rain and storms will continue into Friday (40% chance). Highs will rise back into the lower 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 40% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday.
· High temps will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
. If you have a chance, check out the partial solar eclipse Thursday morning around sunrise.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, pumping in the humidity and the chance for more showers and storms.
A few isolated thunderstorms are in your forecast on Thursday. We’ll see about a 30% chance, mainly by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.
Storm chances are back up to 40% on Friday. The storms will be scattered. Some heavy rain is possible from any storm that develops. Our high temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. It will feel hotter because of the rising humidity values.
A few showers and storms are in your forecast this weekend. On Saturday, there’s a 40% chance of storms. By Sunday, there’s a 30% chance. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
Partial Solar Eclipse:
This Thursday, June 10, 2021, some of us here in South Carolina will be able to see a partial solar eclipse around sunrise. You’ll have to get up early to see it, that’s if areas of low clouds & fog, elevation and trees don’t disrupt our view of this event. The partial eclipse will begin about 6:12 a.m. It will peak around 6:15 a.m. It will be a short-lived event for us here in the Midlands, lasting about 10-11 minutes in length. Areas along the coast, especially in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, will have the best view of the partial eclipse. Don’t look directly into the sun without protecting your eyes. You’ll need special viewing glasses to see the sun. Areas in the Northeast U.S. and Canada will have the best view of the eclipse.
Tropics:
We’re keeping an eye on potential tropical development near Central America. An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week. It has about a 10% chance of development in the next five days. We’ll watch the system closely.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms Early (20-30%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
