First Alert Forecast: Isolated thunder today, more showers/storms/humidity Friday & Saturday

This morning some of us here in South Carolina will be able to see a partial solar eclipse around sunrise. You’ll have to get up early to see it, that’s if areas of low clouds & fog, elevation and trees don’t disrupt our view of this event. The partial eclipse will begin about 6:12 a.m. It will peak around 6:15 a.m. It will be a short-lived event for us here in the Midlands, lasting about 10-11 minutes in length. Areas along the coast, especially in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, will have the best view of the partial eclipse. Don’t look directly into the sun without protecting your eyes. You’ll need special viewing glasses to see the sun. Areas in the Northeast U.S. and Canada will have the best view of the eclipse.