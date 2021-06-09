First Alert Forecast: Isolated thunder today, more showers/storms/humidity Friday & Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More humidity, heat, showers, and storms for the next couple of days before drier air finally arrives.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· 30% chance of some isolated thunderstorms today, highs are near 90.
· Chance of rain goes up to 50% Friday and Saturday as an upper level trough approaches.
· Highs remain near 90 Friday and into the upper 80s Saturday.
· Drier air moves in with a cold front Sunday. Expect a 20% chance of a few showers.
· High temps will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
. If you have a chance, check out (safely) the partial solar eclipse this morning around sunrise.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got another warm one today with highs reaching the low 90s. A weak ridge pushes over the area reducing the chance of rain and thunder but we still have a 30% chance in the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy.
A trough in the jet stream swings to the east Friday and increases uplift in the atmosphere leading to a 50% chance of rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the 90.
The trough is continuing to move over the area Saturday and will bring another 50% chance of rain and storms to the area. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
Drier air filters in behind the trough and surface cold front Sunday. This reduces our chances of rain to 20%. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.
We are warmer Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. The humidity won’t be as bad though. Expect only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
Even drier air moves in Wednesday, it’s cooler too. Morning lows are near 71 and highs reach the mid 80s.
Partial Solar Eclipse:
This morning some of us here in South Carolina will be able to see a partial solar eclipse around sunrise. You’ll have to get up early to see it, that’s if areas of low clouds & fog, elevation and trees don’t disrupt our view of this event. The partial eclipse will begin about 6:12 a.m. It will peak around 6:15 a.m. It will be a short-lived event for us here in the Midlands, lasting about 10-11 minutes in length. Areas along the coast, especially in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, will have the best view of the partial eclipse. Don’t look directly into the sun without protecting your eyes. You’ll need special viewing glasses to see the sun. Areas in the Northeast U.S. and Canada will have the best view of the eclipse.
Tropics:
There is no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
