First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid with Scattered Thunder for the rest of the week

This Thursday, June 10, 2021, some of us here in South Carolina will be able to see a partial solar eclipse around sunrise. You’ll have to get up early to see it, that’s if areas of low clouds & fog don’t disrupt our view of this event. The partial eclipse will begin about 6:12 a.m. in Columbia. It will peak around 6:15 a.m. It will be a short-lived event for us here in the Midlands, lasting for approximately 11 minutes. Not only will low clouds and fog be a potential issue, but elevation and trees may disrupt our view of this phenomena in the Columbia area. Areas along the coast will likely have a better chance of seeing this partial eclipse, especially in Charleston and Myrtle Beach.