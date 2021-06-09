First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid with Scattered Thunder for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More bad hair days are on the way as the humidity sticks around bringing chances of thunder as well.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Our daily chance of showers and storms continues.
· We’ll see about a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms today. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Storm chances are around 30% on Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· The chance for scattered rain and storms will continue into Friday (40% chance). Highs will rise back into the lower 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 30-40%.
First Alert Weather Story:
The humidity is still in place and we have another chance of rain and thunder this afternoon and evening. Chances are lower than yesterday though with a 40% shot of seeing rain. High temps are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High pressure to our east continues to funnel in moisture from the south.
Thursday we are warming up! We see highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.
A trough of low pressure pushes east over the region Friday. This increases our chances of rain to 40%. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
Saturday morning we have lows down to around 73. The trough and low continue east into the Atlantic, as they do so they increase our chances of rain to 40%. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday the low moves east and we have a reduced chance of rain and thunder, but it’s still around 30%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach to near 85.
Monday and Tuesday are still muggy with highs in the low 90s. Expect a 30% chance of some showers and storms. But by Wednesday a trough brings cooler and drier air with relative humidity levels closer to 50-60% rather than the 80-100% we’ve been seeing lately!
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Partial Solar Eclipse:
This Thursday, June 10, 2021, some of us here in South Carolina will be able to see a partial solar eclipse around sunrise. You’ll have to get up early to see it, that’s if areas of low clouds & fog don’t disrupt our view of this event. The partial eclipse will begin about 6:12 a.m. in Columbia. It will peak around 6:15 a.m. It will be a short-lived event for us here in the Midlands, lasting for approximately 11 minutes. Not only will low clouds and fog be a potential issue, but elevation and trees may disrupt our view of this phenomena in the Columbia area. Areas along the coast will likely have a better chance of seeing this partial eclipse, especially in Charleston and Myrtle Beach.
Don’t look directly into the sun without protecting your eyes. You’ll need special viewing glasses to see the sun. Areas in the Northeast U.S. and Canada will have the best view of the eclipse.
Tropics:
We’re keeping an eye on potential tropical development near Central America. An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week. It has about a 20% chance of development in the next five days. We’ll watch the system closely.
