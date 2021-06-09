Fairfield Co. man wanted for outstanding warrant arrested in Florida

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County man wanted for an outstanding warrant has been arrested in Florida.
Tommy Gene Tolbert, 49, was wanted for failing to appear in court on drug charges in 2018.
Officials say Tolbert and his wife fled the state to avoid being taken into custody.
On June 9, US Marshals arrested Tolbert in Daytona Beach, Florida.
