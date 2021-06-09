Camp Cole, designed for children with life challenges, opens Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camp Cole, located in the town of Hopkins in Richland County, is set to open Thursday.
The camp is designed for children and teenagers who are facing serious illnesses and other physical, mental, and emotional health or life challenges.
Founder and Executive Director, Kelsey Carter, and Co-Founder and Director of Marketing, Margaret Grantz, joined WIS Midday to elaborate on the fully accessible camp and retreat facility.
Camp Cole is named in memory of Kelsey’s brother, Cole, who at the age of 11 died of cancer. Their mom, Stacy Sawyer, had the idea of creating a unique camp in his memory -- but Stacy died unexpectedly a few years into planning.
The dream to build a unique blessing of a facility could not die with the passing of Stacy -- so Margaret and Kelsey’s families pulled together their resources and made the vision of Camp Cole a reality.
All are invited to an open house to see the Camp campus on June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1571 Crossing Creek Road in Eastover.
The first set of campers will arrive June 16.
The inaugural summer will feature organized weekend and week-long camps, facility rental opportunities, and the newly minted therapeutic riding program.
To learn more information, visit Camp Cole’s website.
