Woman says she found ‘spy-camera’ hidden inside USB charger in restaurant bathroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A scary moment for one woman who says she found a hidden camera inside a restroom at a restaurant over the weekend.
According to police, it happened at Deejai Noodle Bar in Charlotte’s NoDa area.
“I picked it up and shined it in the light. I gasped, I was shocked. I was kind of shaking,” said Caroline McCollom who found the hidden camera.
She says she thought it was a strange a USB power adapter was in the bathroom and that someone would be charging their phone in a restaurant’s restroom. When she got closer, she realized there was a tiny camera lens facing directly at the toilet.
Police have it listed on the police report as a “spy-camera.”
“I was creeped out because you don’t think it would happen to you. And you just hear about it online and think ‘oh that wouldn’t happen to me.’ And then I saw that and I was just disgusted,” she said.
Police say cases like this can be hard to investigate because cameras of any kind are illegal in restrooms, including any kind of surveillance cameras.
There have been other reported cases of these spy-cameras being set up in hotels and AirBnB’s. WBTV News found they are incredibly easy to buy online and some only cost $30-$40.
“You can get these cameras anywhere, anyone could have done that. And that’s the really terrifying part,” said McCollom.
That’s why she’s warning others to be extra vigilant of anything that seems out of place, especially in public restrooms.
“There were young children there and it’s really disturbing to me as well. Just spread awareness so other people can be on the lookout. I think the main thing that really trust your gut,” she said. “If your instinct is telling you something, it’s for a reason. If something is out of place, it probably is.”
WBTV News tried several times to get in touch with the owners of the restaurant, but we have not been able to reach them.
Caroline said they did reach out to her and said they are working with the police investigation and so far, don’t believe it was someone associated with the restaurant who placed the camera.
