Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Tired of those tossing tires as trash?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When I started the Talkin’ Trash Tuesday series earlier this year, I had no idea so many of you would chime in.
I am amazed at how many times I see tires tossed as trash on the sides of country roads.
There are groups in our state trying to stop this illegal activity. Scott Morgan is the Enforcement Program Manager with Palmetto Pride - a nonprofit organization fighting litter in our state. He appeared on WIS Midday to educate viewers on how to properly dispose of unwanted tires. Scott explains his organization offers loaner outdoor cameras that can be used at sites where people are dumping household items. The trail cameras are a great way to catch those discarding illegally.
Find out the procedures for disposing of items like tires, mattresses, etc. by contacting Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/. The rules can change county to county.
You can report a tire pile by contacting the Department of Health and Environmental Control at https://scdhec.gov/see-it-report-it or 1-877-7LITTER.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.