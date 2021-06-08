SLED investigating double homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a double homicide in Colleton County.
Troopers say they are working closely with local law enforcement and crime scene professionals to investigate the incident.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location of the incident or the identities of the persons who died.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office referred inquiries about the case to SLED Tuesday morning, only saying there was no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.