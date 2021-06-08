Reservations, face coverings no longer required at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has announced that timed reservations and face coverings will no longer be required.
Those who have already made a reservation can visit the zoo at the reserved time or at a different time.
The zoo says they will be are fully staffed to accommodate greater capacities.
For more information, visit https://www.riverbanks.org/.
