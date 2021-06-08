Reservations, face coverings no longer required at Riverbanks Zoo

(Source: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 5:50 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has announced that timed reservations and face coverings will no longer be required.

Those who have already made a reservation can visit the zoo at the reserved time or at a different time.

The zoo says they will be are fully staffed to accommodate greater capacities.

For more information, visit https://www.riverbanks.org/.

