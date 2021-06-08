Pro Football Hall of Fame to open exhibit at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is coming to Myrtle Beach.
The ‘Gridiron Glory, The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’ exhibit is expected to open in early July at Broadway at the Beach, according to a press release.
The showcase will feature more than 200 artifacts from some of the game’s most iconic players, including Bart Starr, Tom Landry, Joe Montana, Dick Butkus, Joe Namath and John Elway, the release stated.
Artifacts include the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, a 1917 game ball used by Jim Thorpe and the Canton Bulldogs and turf from the ‘Immaculate Reception’ game.
Officials say rare photos and one-of-a-kind documents from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s archives and collection will also be displayed.
“Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will allow fans a unique opportunity experience the best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a property that attracts millions of visitors each year,” said Saleem Choudhry, the Hall’s Vice President of Museum/Exhibit Services. “We hope this extension of the Museum will broaden the Hall’s reach and ultimately drive more visitors to Canton to see all the Hall has to offer.”
Organizers anticipate the exhibit will open again in 2022 pending further review, said Robert Casterline with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tickets can be purchased here.
