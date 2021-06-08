The Pentagon says Pride flags will remain banned from U.S. military installations, even during Pride Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) - A ban on pride flags at U.S. military bases continues even during pride month.
On Friday, the Pentagon said it’s upholding an existing policy from last year regarding the display or depiction of unofficial flags on U.S. military installations.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper established the policy last July.
Press Secretary John Kirby says the decision quote “in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”
Kirby went on to explain that the decision was made to avoid challenges that could arise from making an exception to the policy.
Flags that are allowed to be flown include U.S. state and territory flags, military service flags, prisoners of war and missing in action flags.
