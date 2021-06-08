Driver killed in Saluda County collision

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Saluda County, officials say.
According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the fatal collision occurred Monday night just before 11 p.m. on Goff Road near Church Road -- approximately three miles west of Batesburg-Leesville.
Officials say the driver of a 2004 Nissan X-Terra was traveling southbound and traveled off the left side of the roadway, lost control and traveled off the right side of the road before colliding with a tree.
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was entrapped in the vehicle.
No other passengers or vehicles were involved, officials say.
