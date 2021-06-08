Money Matters: Socially responsible investing

“The first step is to confirm what you actually own, so taking a deep dive into your 401(k), your IRAs, your investment accounts -- you can then plug those investments into online scores or do research to what you actually own within those index funds or mutual funds,” he said. “The second thing is, if you’re actively looking to invest in social change or any of these other issues, you have to decide between two paths. One is you can go to investment firms or investment vehicles that invest only on your beliefs. It might be green issues, social change, religious issues -- but there are specific companies that invest the way you believe.”