First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more scattered showers and storms this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your umbrella! More showers and storms are on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Our daily chance of showers and storms continues.
· We’ll see about a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Storm chances are around 30% on Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· The chance for scattered rain and storms will continue into Friday (40% chance). Highs will rise back into the lower 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 30-40% for now.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, pumping in the humidity and the chance for more showers and storms.
On Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A few isolated thunderstorms are in your forecast on Thursday. We’ll see about a 20-30% chance. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.
Storm chances are back up to 40% on Friday. Some heavy rain is possible from any storm that develops. Our high temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. It will feel hotter because of the rising humidity values.
A few showers and storms are in your forecast this weekend. On Saturday, there’s a 40% chance of storms. By Sunday, there’s a 30% chance. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Tropics:
We’re keeping an eye on potential tropical development near Central America. An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week. It has about a 20% chance of development in the next five days. We’ll watch the system closely.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40-50%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
