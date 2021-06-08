Fairfield County students develop, present solutions to community issues

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield Central High School students shared possible solutions to community challenges with local decision-makers Tuesday.
It is part of a collaboration with ALL4SC, a University of South Carolina initiative to transform education in South Carolina, and Student Voice, a national student-led nonprofit, to identify Fairfield County assets and create solutions for issues facing the community.
Students focused on a number of topics from mental health to economic opportunities. They also presented findings from surveys, roundtable discussions, and research.
The students involved say they hope the program has a lasting impact.
“All of our Fairfield Central High School students will become a part of the Fairfield community as a whole,” Aden Mobley, a student, said. “So we need to make sure that we cultivate our students and our future properly.”
The student presentations were followed by small group discussions, as well as, a question and answer session with those in attendance.
