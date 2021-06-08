Depositions released in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - New information has become available of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Beach drowned last year after a boat crashed into the bridge pilings that lead to Parris Island. Her body was found a week later.
Paul Murdaugh is criminally charged in connection to Mallory's death and accused of driving the boat on the night of the crash.
Mallory's mother, Renee Beach, has filed a civil lawsuit against Murdaugh's family and the Parker's convenience store chain.
In that lawsuit are allegations that a convenience store clerk sold alcohol to two of the underage teens on the night of the crash.
One of the teens used a fake ID to purchase it.
According to depositions filed last week, the group of six attended an oyster roast on Paukie Island by boat on Feb. 23, 2019. It was cold and foggy.
Adults at the party asked them not to take the boat back because of foggy and misty weather conditions.
Some offered to drive them. But that didn’t happen, and the group left around midnight.
According to testimony, Paul was intoxicated at the party and insisted on driving his boat back.
Murdaugh’s cousin says he knew Murdaugh was drunk before leaving the party and offered to call an Uber for the group. But he says they wanted to ride back on the boat.
Some in the group also wanted to stop for one last drink which caused an argument with others who didn't.
While at a bar in downtown Beaufort, Murdaugh got into an argument. The group then left and Murdaugh insisted on driving his boat back.
A friend and a relative testified about Paul's intoxicated and erratic behavior moments before the crash.
Murdaugh’s cousin, Anthony Cook, says he then got into an altercation with his girlfriend aboard the boat. He slapped, yelled and cursed at her.
He then stripped down to his underwear in 40 degree weather. Those who testified said it was something he did when he was drunk.
They also say, they would call him “Timmy” because he turned into a completely different person while intoxicated.
Murdaugh then got behind the wheel and pushed the boat full throttle. This ultimately lead to the deadly crash a short time later.
Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.
The lawsuit is pending in Beaufort County.
