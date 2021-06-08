Child care centers facing staffing shortage force parents to line up for care, miss work

“We know how important high-quality child care is for families, and we’ve proudly continued to serve the community with excellence for years. Like other industries, we’ve been experiencing staffing constraints at some locations. With support from our corporate recruiters, we have redoubled efforts to source candidates and hire new team members as quickly as possible,” Director of Communications for La Petite Academy, Lydia Cisaruk wrote in an email. “As a licensed child care provider, we must ensure team members complete all requisite background checks and training requirements. It can take several weeks before a newly hired team member is able to work in a classroom,” she added.