Sen. Lindsey Graham to address COVID-19 Wuhan ‘lab leak’ speculation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, will discuss recent media reports and speculation the COVID-19 virus originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.
Graham’s office says he will be speaking at a laboratory services facility in Greenville starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
Graham is scheduled to tour Premier Medical Laboratory Services then meet with reporters following the visit, his office said.
To date, COVID-19 has killed nearly 600,000 Americans and Graham says that includes over 9,700 South Carolinians. The World Health Organization has not linked the virus to the Wuhan lab.
Premier Medical Laboratory Services is located at 6000A Pelham Road in Greenville.
