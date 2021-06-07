Police respond to early morning shots fired incident in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 7, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 9:06 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired incident in downtown Columbia Monday morning.

Officers say they were patrolling Main Street between Elmwood and Calhoun around 3 a.m. when they heard the shots.

Witnesses tell officers the shots may have come from a vehicle.

There is no word on a vehicle description right now.

Officers say they believe no one was hit and have not found any property damage.

