Police respond to early morning shots fired incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired incident in downtown Columbia Monday morning.
Officers say they were patrolling Main Street between Elmwood and Calhoun around 3 a.m. when they heard the shots.
Witnesses tell officers the shots may have come from a vehicle.
There is no word on a vehicle description right now.
Officers say they believe no one was hit and have not found any property damage.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.