Missing SC teen believed to be in Columbia found safe, police say
Authorities did not provide details on where she was found. (Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 9:17 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - A South Carolina teen reported missing since late May and believed to be in the Columbia area has been found safe, Mount Pleasant Police confirmed Monday.

The 16-year-old girl had last been seen on May 21 leaving a gas station in a blue Honda Accord and police said on May 26 she could be in Columbia.

Authorities did not provide details on where she was found.

