Missing SC teen believed to be in Columbia found safe, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - A South Carolina teen reported missing since late May and believed to be in the Columbia area has been found safe, Mount Pleasant Police confirmed Monday.
The 16-year-old girl had last been seen on May 21 leaving a gas station in a blue Honda Accord and police said on May 26 she could be in Columbia.
Authorities did not provide details on where she was found.
