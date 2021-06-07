Governor announces end to SC’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State of Emergency in South Carolina is officially over.
Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday that he no longer needs the power that comes with a State of Emergency to fight COVID-19.
South Carolina has been under a State of Emergency since March of 2020.
“We should not be forcing anyone to take the vaccine if they don’t want to,” said McMaster.
This won’t change much for people on the day-to-day, but it changes a fair bit behind the scenes.
Previous executive orders have closed schools, restricted restaurant capacity, nursing home visitation and more.
But recently the State of Emergency has been used to allow state agencies to coordinate big purchases of PPE and testing supplies, utilize the National Guard to help with testing and vaccinations, and even keeps the state’s anti-price-gouging law in place.
