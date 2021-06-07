High-speed chase in Newberry Co. leads to kidnapping arrest

According to deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, it started when Newberry County 911 received a call from a motorist on I-26 about a vehicle driving recklessly on I-26 West near the SC Hwy 219 interchange. A few minutes later officials say dispatchers received a call from a man pleading for help and begging to be let out of the car. Dispatchers say he was able to tell a them he was near the Newberry exit.