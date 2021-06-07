High-speed chase in Newberry Co. leads to kidnapping arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A high-speed chase in Newberry County led to the arrest of a woman on kidnapping charges, officials say.
According to deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, it started when Newberry County 911 received a call from a motorist on I-26 about a vehicle driving recklessly on I-26 West near the SC Hwy 219 interchange. A few minutes later officials say dispatchers received a call from a man pleading for help and begging to be let out of the car. Dispatchers say he was able to tell a them he was near the Newberry exit.
Officials say as deputies were approaching the area, a Newberry County EMS ambulance on SC 121 headed toward Whitmire observed a vehicle driving erratically and a person in the passenger seat making gestures. Deputies say as they were approaching the Indian Creek area on SC 121, the male occupant was able to exit the vehicle and was picked up by the EMS crew.
A short time later, deputies say they spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. Officials say the driver accelerated and refused to stop. Deputies pursued the vehicle toward Whitmire.
As the chase entered town, a Whitmire City Police Officer successfully deployed a tire deflating device. As the tires were going flat, the pursuit continued into Union County and wrecked on the railroad tracks near Carlisle, officials say.
According to deputies, the driver was apprehended and taken to Union County Hospital. She was released and taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.
Deputies say the male victim was waiting for a bus transfer at the Greyhound Terminal in Columbia and was offered a ride by the female to Greenville, SC. Officials say that shortly after getting on I-26 the female driver began acting aggressive toward the passenger and driving at a high rate of speed. Officials say the driver assaulted the passenger with a hair-brush at one point.
According to officials, once the ambulance got behind the vehicle, the passenger was able to pull the emergency brake and jump from the vehicle as it slowed.
Officials say the vehicle was stolen out of Columbia.
According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, April Dawn Smith, 35, of Grover, NC was arrested. Officials say she will be charged with failure to stop for law enforcement and kidnapping.
She is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending bond hearings and other charges.
