First Alert Forecast: Rain & Thunder continues today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More rain on the way today, with some scattered thunder too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High humidity and a 60% chance of some showers and storms today. Highs are in the mid 80s.
· Scattered storms Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain and thunder.
· Low 90s Thursday and Friday with a 30% chance of some afternoon storms.
· 40% chance of rain and storms Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday.
· Relief from the humidity arrives around Wednesday of next week!
First Alert Weather Story:
Mid 80s today with a 60% chance of some more showers and thunderstorms. The humidity remains high with dew points in the 70s. Expect around a quarter of an inch to around three quarters. A large high pressure to our east is funneling in the moisture and an upper level low to our north and west helps provide uplift needed for rain.
Our systems don’t move all that much Wednesday so the forecast really doesn’t change much. Still humid with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.
Thursday the low passes over the mountains and we warm up a little more. Highs reach the low 90s and the chance of afternoon storms is around 30%. Friday is the same with a 30% chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon.
Saturday we have a 40% chance of some rain and storms with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. A small shortwave in the jet stream swings over bringing the increased chance of rain and thunder.
Tropical Outlook
We’ve got a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. We’ll keep our eyes on it!
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.