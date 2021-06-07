First Alert Forecast: Rain & Thunder continues today

First Alert Forecast: Rain & Thunder continues today
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | June 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 4:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More rain on the way today, with some scattered thunder too.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· High humidity and a 60% chance of some showers and storms today. Highs are in the mid 80s.

· Scattered storms Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain and thunder.

· Low 90s Thursday and Friday with a 30% chance of some afternoon storms.

· 40% chance of rain and storms Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday.

· Relief from the humidity arrives around Wednesday of next week!

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

Mid 80s today with a 60% chance of some more showers and thunderstorms. The humidity remains high with dew points in the 70s. Expect around a quarter of an inch to around three quarters. A large high pressure to our east is funneling in the moisture and an upper level low to our north and west helps provide uplift needed for rain.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Our systems don’t move all that much Wednesday so the forecast really doesn’t change much. Still humid with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Thursday the low passes over the mountains and we warm up a little more. Highs reach the low 90s and the chance of afternoon storms is around 30%. Friday is the same with a 30% chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Saturday we have a 40% chance of some rain and storms with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. A small shortwave in the jet stream swings over bringing the increased chance of rain and thunder.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Tropical Outlook

We’ve got a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. We’ll keep our eyes on it!

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.