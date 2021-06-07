First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more scattered showers and storms this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· More scattered storms are on the way as we move through the week.
· We’ll see about a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Storm chances are around 50% on Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· The chance for scattered rain and storms will continue into Thursday and Friday (30% chance). Highs will rise back into the lower 90s.
· Highs will be in the 80s and 90s by the weekend with a chance of storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, which will keep the heat and humidity pumping into our area and keep the chance for showers and storms alive.
On Tuesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and about a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms, especially by afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
For Wednesday, we’ll again see a chance of showers and storms here and there. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
More storms are in your forecast Thursday and Friday. Each day features about a 30% chance of storms for now. Our high temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. It will feel hotter because of the rising humidity values.
A few showers and storms are in your forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40-50%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.