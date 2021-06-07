Early morning fire under investigation in Lexington

Lexington, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating an early morning fire in Lexington County.
Crews with Lexington County Fire Service, along with Lexington County EMS responded to a structure fire at 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Fairview Road.
Officials say the fire ripped through a metal building that was used as a private bar.
No injuries were reported.
Seven units and 16 personnel responded to the fire.
