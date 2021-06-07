Early morning fire under investigation in Lexington

Seven units and 16 personnel responded to the fire. (Source: Lexington County Fire Service)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 7, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 8:57 AM

Lexington, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating an early morning fire in Lexington County.

Crews with Lexington County Fire Service, along with Lexington County EMS responded to a structure fire at 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Fairview Road.

Officials say the fire ripped through a metal building that was used as a private bar.

No injuries were reported.

Seven units and 16 personnel responded to the fire.

