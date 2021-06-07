Calhoun Co. Sheriff Office investigating vehicle break-ins

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a car believed to be connected to vehicle break-ins in the Town of Cameron.
The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on June 6.
Officials say surveillance video capture a car leaving the area where two vehicles had just been broken into.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741.
