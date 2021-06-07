52-year-old arrested in connection with murder at Columbia hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a death investigation at a local motel.
According to officials, Bobby Sabb was arrested and is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with murder. Officials say that DNA evidence collected at the scene helped identify Sabb as a suspect.
The charge stems from an emergency call for service shortly before noon on May 30 at the Super 8 motel located on Fairfield Road.
Officials say an employee called 911 after discovering an unresponsive man inside one of the rooms. EMS arrived on scene and officially pronounced the man deceased.
CPD investigators have identified a female person of interest in connection with the case. Once located, investigators will interview her to determine what information she may have about the crime.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office will positively identify the man and determine the cause of death.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.