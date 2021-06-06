Tragedy to triumph: Chancellor Lee Adams overcomes lifetime of obstacles to graduate high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is a story of perseverance.
Chancellor Lee Adams, considered to be a ‘Miracle’ child, was born after his mother, Cherica Adams, was shot 22 years ago while she was pregnant.
Adams was born with cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage.
On Saturday, it all came full circle.
Chancellor Lee Adams, wearing his royal blue cap and gown, walked across the stage to claim his diploma.
He graduated high school – from Julius B. Chambers High School, formerly known as Vance – at Bojangles Coliseum.
Many of us know his story. His mother, Cherica Adams, was pregnant with him when she was shot four times.
The gunman was a hitman hired by Chancellor’s father, former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth. However, according to police, Cherica Adams mustered up the strength to call 911.
She lived long enough to give birth to Chancellor before she died.
Despite his challenges, Chancellor Adams continues to persevere. “I have seen Chancellor’s determination, how he persists through things, his resilience and overcoming so many of the odds,” Chancellor’s grandmother Saundra Adams told WBTV’s Steve Crump
