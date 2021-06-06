SC Pride kicks off Pride Month with OutFest event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Famously Hot S.C. Pride organization held its fourth OutFest event Saturday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.
Saturday marked the first event S.C. Pride has held since 2019. All S.C. Pride events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OutFest helps raise money for S.C. Pride -- President of the organization, Jeff March, says S.C. Pride has received an outpouring of support from the community.
“We always feel that love from everybody,” he said. “So, we’ve got supporters from everywhere, people helping us out, and artists signing on for the big event in October.”
The event featured local vendors, performances, and a pageant to crown this year’s Miss OutFest.
Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community said the purpose of events put on by the organization are a reminder to everyone to love themselves and love others for who they are.
“My message is love, inclusivity, and magic,” said Auntie Dugi, a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “Love is magic, magic is love. If you want to be magical spread love, lead with love.”
Other attendees said the event was a time to celebrate being their authentic and genuine self.
“Be yourself 100% of the time no matter who’s watching, no matter who’s looking,” said one person.
Famously Hot S.C. Pride’s next event is in October -- and they expect a large turnout.
