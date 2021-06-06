One dead, one injured in I-77 collision, troopers say

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County collision left one man dead and injured one early Sunday morning, officials say.
According to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Marlon Black, Jr., 21, was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger inside his vehicle was transported to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
Officials say the crash occurred at 12:04 a.m. on Interstate 77 south bound at mile marker 48.
Troopers say there were two vehicles involved in the collision. According to officials, the vehicle driven by Black rear ended another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was not injured in the crash, officials say.
