Mark Anthony Brewing hosting ‘virtual career days’ for job seekers at new Columbia facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark Anthony Brewing is nearing completion of a new $400 million state-of-the-art brewing and production facility at Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia and is aiming to fill 300 positions.
This will be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in more than 25 years.
The company is hosting a series of webinars to help individuals learn more about the career opportunities available.
The new facility will provide jobs for people with various experience, education and skill levels, from entry-level roles to highly skilled brewery operations roles.
Open positions will include:
- Lead brewer
- Brewery operator
- Senior plant utility technician
- Plant utility technician
- Quality lab technician
- Maintenance inventory clerk
- Maintenance planner
- Maintenance technician
- Facility coordinator
- Packaging operator
All candidates will have access to on-the-job training and development opportunities.
Webinars will be available from noon to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
- Friday, June 4
- Friday, June 11
- Friday, June 18
- Friday, June 25
- Friday, July 2
For information on how to register visit readySC’s recruitment website.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.