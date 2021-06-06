FIRST ALERT - Rain & Thunder today, humidity sticks around this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We’ve got some rain and some thunder today, 60% chance. Our humidity remains high throughout the rest of the week too.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
- 60% chance of rain and storms today with highs in the mid 80s.
- Heat and humidity will remain high this week.
- 50% chance of some storms and rain Tuesday, 40% chance Wednesday.
- Near 90 Thursday and Friday with an isolated shower or two.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean, called the Bermuda High, will funnel in some deep moisture today. This increases our chances of rain and thunder to 60%. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temps in the mid 80s. Humidity will be high making it feel in the low to mid 90s.
We have scattered storms tonight with a 50% chance of seeing precip. Lows dip down to 69.
Tuesday our flow aloft is more out of the west, but it’s still humid and there’s still a 50% chance of some showers and thunder. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.
The western flow continues Wednesday and our chance of rain and thunder is around 40%. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.
We continue to warm up Thursday. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. The same goes for Friday with a 30% chance of some thunder in the afternoon.
Saturday our chance of rain goes up to 40% as an upper level trough pushes east and increases uplift in the atmosphere. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
- Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80s
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.
- Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Highs reach the low 90s.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 90.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 90.
