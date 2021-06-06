Coroner identifies man shot to death at party in Richland Co.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Officials found a man dead after being shot in the upper body at a party in Richland County early Sunday morning.
According to officials, the shooting took place at the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road near Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as David Green, 19, of Columbia.
“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.
Officials say they responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
The investigation remains on-going.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
